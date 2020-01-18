Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.