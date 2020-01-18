Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $307.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

