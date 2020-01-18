Raymond James Begins Coverage on Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE GWB opened at $34.09 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

