Cision (NYSE:CISN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of Cision stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cision has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cision will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Cision by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cision by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cision by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cision in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

