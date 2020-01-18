ValuEngine Lowers CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Hold

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.07 million, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. CyberOptics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.37.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.