UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:UDR opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

