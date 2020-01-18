Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of AMTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
