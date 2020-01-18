Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of AMTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aemetis stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 104,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Aemetis worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

