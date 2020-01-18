Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Up 5.0% in December

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 329,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of CAC opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

CAC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

