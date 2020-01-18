Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff purchased 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Petcoff purchased 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $349,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,531.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 942,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

