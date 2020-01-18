FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 824,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.01 million, a PE ratio of 120.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.56. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

