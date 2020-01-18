PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

