Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Trinseo by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

