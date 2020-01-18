SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCHYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

SCHYY stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

