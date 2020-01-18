Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from to in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.84.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 14,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,220 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 1,792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after purchasing an additional 254,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Five Below by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,487,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Five Below by 6,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 174,752 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.