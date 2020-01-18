Cowen Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Cowen from to in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.41.

LULU stock opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

