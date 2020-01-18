DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts expect that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

