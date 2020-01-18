CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares in the company, valued at $983,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 155.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

