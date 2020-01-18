Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLMD. ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.90.

GLMD stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

