DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of DCCPF opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. DCC has a 12-month low of $82.55 and a 12-month high of $90.75.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

