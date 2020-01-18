Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 255,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

