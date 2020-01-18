Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $339.67 on Tuesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 83,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.