Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

