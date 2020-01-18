GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 2,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

