Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 582,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after buying an additional 193,527 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

