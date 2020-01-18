China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CYD opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,485,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

