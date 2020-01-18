Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of CUE opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.