LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.19

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.19 and last traded at $109.76, with a volume of 1585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

