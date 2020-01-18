Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 11.1%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX)’s share price was down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 953,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 337,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

