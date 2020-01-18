Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.87

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.87 and last traded at $98.89, with a volume of 7463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

