Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.43

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 712036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

