Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.03

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 37789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

