Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.86

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.86 and last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,267,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

