ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.35

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 28325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 86,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $3,201,274.99. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 162,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,276.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,161,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,814,838 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

