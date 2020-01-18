Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,664.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,664 ($35.04) and last traded at GBX 2,660 ($34.99), with a volume of 994234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,555 ($33.61).

ABF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,860.18 ($37.62).

The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,584.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,394.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

