Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.05

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 99587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Get Five9 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.53, a P/E/G ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $422,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,464,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,114,668 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,672.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 287.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 40,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,649,000 after acquiring an additional 93,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.