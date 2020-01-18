Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 1147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.0157 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

