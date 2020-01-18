iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.89

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.89 and last traded at $129.79, with a volume of 20709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7976 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWN)
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.