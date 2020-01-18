iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.89

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.89 and last traded at $129.79, with a volume of 20709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7976 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

