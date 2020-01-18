Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.67

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.67 and last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 12670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$129,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,319.93.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

