RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.44

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 3552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $362,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 651,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,684.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.