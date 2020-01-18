Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Stock Price Down 50%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) were down 50% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 154,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 212,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet of Things Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet of Things and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson Sets New 12-Month High at $148.25
Johnson & Johnson Sets New 12-Month High at $148.25
Aemetis Inc Short Interest Down 5.3% in December
Aemetis Inc Short Interest Down 5.3% in December
Camden National Co. Short Interest Up 5.0% in December
Camden National Co. Short Interest Up 5.0% in December
Conifer Holdings Inc Short Interest Update
Conifer Holdings Inc Short Interest Update
FARO Technologies, Inc. Short Interest Update
FARO Technologies, Inc. Short Interest Update
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Short Interest Up 5.1% in December
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Short Interest Up 5.1% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report