Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Busey Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BUSE stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Busey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Busey by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Busey by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

