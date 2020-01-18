Bank of New York Mellon Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

