Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914 over the last three months. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

