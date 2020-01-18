Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

BPFH stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

