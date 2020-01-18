Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

