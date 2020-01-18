FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHEF. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $38.68 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $434,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

