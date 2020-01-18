FY2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted by Analyst

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

