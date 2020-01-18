Lovesac Co Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lovesac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Lovesac stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lovesac by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $36,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $249,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 14,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

