Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,090,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 158,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.