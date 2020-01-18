Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,090,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 158,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share
Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Lifted by Analyst
Lovesac Co Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Lovesac Co Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report