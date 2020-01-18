FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $14.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.29. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

ESS stock opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $257.49 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

